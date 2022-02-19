NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament

2021 tournament

Locations, dates:

Bridgeport Regional: Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn., March 26-27

Fargo Regional: Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D., March 26-27

Albany Regional: Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y., March 27-28

Loveland Regional: Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo., March 27-28

Frozen Four: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, April 8 and 10

Qualifying teams: Six automatic qualifiers, 10 at-large bids

Format: Teams are split into four regions of four teams each. In the first round, a region's No. 1 seed meets the region's No. 4 seed, and No. 2 plays No. 3. Winners play in the regional final for the right to advance to the Frozen Four. All rounds single elimination. More: NCAA Division I men's tournament selection process

2021 bracket

Printable bracket: Via NCAA.com

First round
March 26-27
Quarterfinals
March 27-28
Semifinals
April 8
Championship
April 10
1 North Dakota
5
American Int'l
1
March 26, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Minnesota Duluth
Michigan
No contest, UMD advances
4 Wisconsin
3
Bemidji State
6
March 26, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Lake Superior State
1
Massachusetts
5
March 26, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
3 Minnesota
7
Omaha
2
March 27, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Minnesota State
4
Quinnipiac
3
(OT) March 27, 5 p.m. ET. ESPN3
2 Boston College
Notre Dame
No contest, BC advances
St. Cloud State
6
Boston University
2
March 27, 1 p.m. ET, ESPNews
NORTH DAKOTA
2
MINNESOTA DULUTH
3
(5OT) March 27, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
BEMIDJI STATE
0
MASSACHUSETTS
4
March 27, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Minnesota
0
Minnesota State
4
March 28, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
BOSTON COLLEGE
1
St. Cloud State
4
March 28, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Minnesota Duluth
2
Massachusetts
3
(OT) 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Minnesota State
4
ST. CLOUD STATE
5
5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Massachusetts
5
St. Cloud State
0
7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Fargo Regional
Bridgeport Regional
Loveland Regional
Albany Regional

NCAA Division I men's ice hockey committee

Mike Kemp, Omaha associate athletic director (chair)

Michael Cross, Penn State assistant athletic director

Bob Daniels, Ferris State coach

Mike Schafer, Cornell coach

Derek Schooley, Robert Morris coach

Jeffrey L. Schulman, Vermont athletic director

Latest Stories from around USCHO

Top-ranked Minnesota State downs Bemidji State; No. 2 Michigan beats No. 11 Ohio State; third-ranked Denver tops No. 6 Western Michigan; No. 9 North...

USCHO Staff -

O’Brien backstopping Gulls to a lofty perch

Tim Costello -

Mike Richter Award watch list increases from 28 to 32 goaltenders for 2022 college hockey award

USCHO Staff -

Elmira’s Beaudin named women’s NEHC Player of the Year; Southern Maine’s McKim grabs top rookie, goalie honors

USCHO Staff -

Babson’s Black chosen NEHC Player of the Year; Norwich’s Atherton takes top goalie, Hobart’s Aquaro grabs rookie honors

USCHO Staff -

USCHO BETTOR’S EDGE: Might this finally be the week where betting the road underdog pays dividends?

Jim Connelly -

D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Feb. 18, 2022

Brian Lester -

Previewing No. 9 North Dakota at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth with CBS Sports Networks’s Dave Starman: Game of the Week college hockey podcast Season...

Jim Connelly -

Mercyhurst’s Rick Gotkin talks Lakers, Atlantic Hockey, D-I committee: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 19

Jim Connelly -

This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Holy Cross finding win column as ‘plan and vision that our staff put together hasn’t changed’ under first-year coach...

Chris Lerch -

D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 17, 2022

Tim Costello -

This Week in NCHC Hockey: Stejskal makes inspirational return to Minnesota Duluth crease after cancer diagnosis, leads Bulldogs to win over Denver

Matthew Semisch -
©1996-2022 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online