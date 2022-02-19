Locations, dates:

• Bridgeport Regional: Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn., March 26-27

• Fargo Regional: Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D., March 26-27

• Albany Regional: Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y., March 27-28

• Loveland Regional: Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo., March 27-28

• Frozen Four: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, April 8 and 10

Qualifying teams: Six automatic qualifiers, 10 at-large bids

Format: Teams are split into four regions of four teams each. In the first round, a region's No. 1 seed meets the region's No. 4 seed, and No. 2 plays No. 3. Winners play in the regional final for the right to advance to the Frozen Four. All rounds single elimination. More: NCAA Division I men's tournament selection process