The Rochester Institute of Technology home men’s ice hockey games versus Robert Morris this Saturday, Jan. 23 and Mercyhurst on Tuesday, Jan. 26 have been postponed due to Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocol.

Makeup dates are to be determined.

RIT is scheduled to take on Canisius in a home-and-home doubleheader, hitting the road for a 7:05 p.m. face-off on Friday, Jan. 29, before hosting the Golden Griffins on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:05 p.m.