Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 2-7

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 1 fared in games over the week of Feb. 2-7.

No. 1 Boston College (11-3-1)

02/02/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 6 at No. 14 Northeastern 2

02/05/2021 – No. 15 Boston University 3 at No. 1 Boston College 4

(OT)

02/06/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 1 at No. 15 Boston University 3

No. 2 Minnesota (15-5-0)

02/05/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 1

02/06/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 8 at No. 2 Minnesota 1

No. 3 North Dakota (13-4-1)

Did not play.

No. 4 St. Cloud State (12-7-0)

02/05/2021 – Western Michigan 1 at No. 4 St. Cloud State 5

02/06/2021 – Western Michigan 5 at No. 4 St. Cloud State 4 (OT)

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (12-5-2)

02/05/2021 – Miami 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 8

02/06/2021 – Miami 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3

No. 6 Minnesota State (11-2-1)

02/05/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 0 at No. 6 Minnesota State 4

02/06/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 1 at No. 6 Minnesota State 5

No. 7 Michigan (10-6-0)

Did not play.

No. 8 Bowling Green (16-6-0)

02/05/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 0 at No. 6 Minnesota State 4

02/06/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 1 at No. 6 Minnesota State 5

No. 9 Omaha (11-6-1)

02/05/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 1 at RV Denver 3

02/06/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 5 at RV Denver 4 (OT)

No. 10 Massachusetts (11-5-3)

Did not play.

No. 11 Wisconsin (13-7-0)

02/05/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 1

02/06/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 8 at No. 2 Minnesota 1

No. 12 Quinnipiac (12-5-3)

02/05/2021 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 12 Quinnipiac 4

02/06/2021 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 12 Quinnipiac 2

No. 13 Clarkson (9-7-4)

02/04/2021 – Colgate 2 at No. 13 Clarkson 0

02/06/2021 – No. 13 Clarkson 1 at Colgate 1 (OT)

No. 14 Northeastern (6-5-2)

02/02/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 6 at No. 14 Northeastern 2

02/05/2021 – RV Connecticut 4 at No. 14 Northeastern 1

No. 15 Boston University (6-2-0)

02/05/2021 – No. 15 Boston University 3 at No. 1 Boston College 4

(OT)

02/06/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 1 at No. 15 Boston University 3

No. 16 Providence (8-6-4)

02/06/2021 – No. 16 Providence 5 at Merrimack 1

02/07/2021 – Merrimack 3 at No. 16 Providence 2

No. 17 AIC (13-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 18 Bemidji State (7-4-3)

02/05/2021 – No. 18 Bemidji State 3 at Ferris State 3 (OT)

02/06/2021 – No. 18 Bemidji State 7 at Ferris State 2

No. 19 Robert Morris (14-5-0)

02/04/2021 – LIU 1 at No. 19 Robert Morris 4

02/05/2021 – LIU 0 at No. 19 Robert Morris 4

No. 20 UMass Lowell (3-5-0)

02/05/2021 – New Hampshire 2 at No. 20 UMass Lowell 1

02/06/2021 – No. 20 UMass Lowell 6 at New Hampshire 7 (OT)

RV = Received Votes