Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 2-7

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 1 fared in games over the week of Feb. 2-7.
No. 1 Boston College (11-3-1)
02/02/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 6 at No. 14 Northeastern 2
02/05/2021 – No. 15 Boston University 3 at No. 1 Boston College 4
(OT)
02/06/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 1 at No. 15 Boston University 3
No. 2 Minnesota (15-5-0)
02/05/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 1
02/06/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 8 at No. 2 Minnesota 1
No. 3 North Dakota (13-4-1)
Did not play.
No. 4 St. Cloud State (12-7-0)
02/05/2021 – Western Michigan 1 at No. 4 St. Cloud State 5
02/06/2021 – Western Michigan 5 at No. 4 St. Cloud State 4 (OT)
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (12-5-2)
02/05/2021 – Miami 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 8
02/06/2021 – Miami 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3
No. 6 Minnesota State (11-2-1)
02/05/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 0 at No. 6 Minnesota State 4
02/06/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 1 at No. 6 Minnesota State 5
No. 7 Michigan (10-6-0)
Did not play.
No. 8 Bowling Green (16-6-0)
02/05/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 0 at No. 6 Minnesota State 4
02/06/2021 – No. 8 Bowling Green 1 at No. 6 Minnesota State 5
No. 9 Omaha (11-6-1)
02/05/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 1 at RV Denver 3
02/06/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 5 at RV Denver 4 (OT)
No. 10 Massachusetts (11-5-3)
Did not play.
No. 11 Wisconsin (13-7-0)
02/05/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 1
02/06/2021 – No. 11 Wisconsin 8 at No. 2 Minnesota 1
No. 12 Quinnipiac (12-5-3)
02/05/2021 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 12 Quinnipiac 4
02/06/2021 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 12 Quinnipiac 2
No. 13 Clarkson (9-7-4)
02/04/2021 – Colgate 2 at No. 13 Clarkson 0
02/06/2021 – No. 13 Clarkson 1 at Colgate 1 (OT)
No. 14 Northeastern (6-5-2)
02/02/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 6 at No. 14 Northeastern 2
02/05/2021 – RV Connecticut 4 at No. 14 Northeastern 1
No. 15 Boston University (6-2-0)
02/05/2021 – No. 15 Boston University 3 at No. 1 Boston College 4
(OT)
02/06/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 1 at No. 15 Boston University 3
No. 16 Providence (8-6-4)
02/06/2021 – No. 16 Providence 5 at Merrimack 1
02/07/2021 – Merrimack 3 at No. 16 Providence 2
No. 17 AIC (13-3-0)
Did not play.
No. 18 Bemidji State (7-4-3)
02/05/2021 – No. 18 Bemidji State 3 at Ferris State 3 (OT)
02/06/2021 – No. 18 Bemidji State 7 at Ferris State 2
No. 19 Robert Morris (14-5-0)
02/04/2021 – LIU 1 at No. 19 Robert Morris 4
02/05/2021 – LIU 0 at No. 19 Robert Morris 4
No. 20 UMass Lowell (3-5-0)
02/05/2021 – New Hampshire 2 at No. 20 UMass Lowell 1
02/06/2021 – No. 20 UMass Lowell 6 at New Hampshire 7 (OT)
RV = Received Votes