WCHA suspends Bowling Green’s Cullen three games for checking from behind Feb. 6 against Minnesota State

The WCHA announced Sunday that Bowling Green junior defenseman Will Cullen has been issued a three-game suspension.

The suspension is a result of Cullen’s five-minute major penalty and game disqualification infraction for checking from behind, which occurred at the 19:33 mark of the third period in Bowling Green’s game on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Minnesota State.

The disqualification includes an automatic one-game suspension. Upon review, the hit was delivered in a manner that warranted the additional two-game suspension.

Bowling Green’s next scheduled games are Feb. 12-13 at home against Lake Superior State and Feb. 20 at Northern Michigan.

Cullen is eligible to return for the Falcons’ Sunday, Feb. 21 game at Northern Michigan.