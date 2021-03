ECAC Hockey has announced a change in its men’s postseason schedule, as Clarkson’s 2021 season has concluded.

No. 3 St. Lawrence will now host No. 4 Colgate on Thursday, March 18.

No. 1 Quinnipiac will receive a bye to the ECAC Hockey championship game, where it will host the winner of Thursday’s matchup.

More information about the tournament, including streaming links, will be made available later this week.