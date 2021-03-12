Atlantic Hockey recognizes all-conference, all-rookie teams by pods for 2020-21 college hockey season

Atlantic Hockey has announced the members of the 2020-21 all-conference and all-rookie teams.

Due to the nature of the season, where the league was split into east and west pods, the AHA felt the only way to do awards this year was within the pods.

Even though Air Force was placed in the east pod for the playoffs, the Falcons played all but one team in the west and therefore, the coaching staffs from both Air Force and the rest of the west teams were more equipped to assess the performance and vote accordingly, according to an Atlantic Hockey press release.

Atlantic Hockey East Pod

First Team All-Conference

Forward – Colin Bilek, Army West Point

Forward – Tobias Fladeby, AIC

Forward – Marc Johnstone, Sacred Heart

Defense – Brennan Kapcheck, AIC

Defense – Thomas Farrell, Army West Point

Goalie – Trevin Kozlowski, Army West Point

Second Team All-Conference

Forward – Elijiah Barriga, AIC

Forward – Chris Dodero, AIC

Forward – Braeden Tuck, Sacred Heart

Defense – John Zimmerman, Army West Point

Defense – Matt Slick, Holy Cross

Goalie – Stefano Durante, AIC

All-Rookie

Forward – Lincoln Hatten, Army West Point

Forward – Aaron Grounds, AIC

Forward – Eric Otto, AIC

Defense – Nico Somerville, AIC

Defense – Drew Bavaro, Bentley

Goalie – Nick Grabko, Bentley

Atlantic Hockey West Pod

First Team All-Conference

Forward – Will Calverley, RIT

Forward – Nick Prkusic, Robert Morris

Forward – Keaton Mastrodonato, Canisius

Defense – Nick Jenny, Robert Morris

Defense – Dan Willett, RIT

Goalie – Jacob Barczewski, Canisius

Second Team All-Conference

Forward – Randy Hernandez, Robert Morris

Forward – Jon Bendorf, Mercyhurst

Forward – Carson Briere, Mercyhurst

Defense – Joseph Maziarz, Mercyhurst

Defense – Brendan Michaelian, Robert Morris

Goalie – Noah West, Robert Morris

Goalie – Zach LaRocque, Air Force

All-Rookie

Forward – Randy Hernandez, Robert Morris

Forward – Carson Briere, Mercyhurst

Forward – Austin Heidemann

Defense – Brian Kramer, Robert Morris

Defense – Josef Mysak, Niagara

Goalie – Noah West, Robert Morris