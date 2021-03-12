Atlantic Hockey recognizes all-conference, all-rookie teams by pods for 2020-21 college hockey season

Atlantic Hockey has announced the members of the 2020-21 all-conference and all-rookie teams.
Due to the nature of the season, where the league was split into east and west pods, the AHA felt the only way to do awards this year was within the pods.
Even though Air Force was placed in the east pod for the playoffs, the Falcons played all but one team in the west and therefore, the coaching staffs from both Air Force and the rest of the west teams were more equipped to assess the performance and vote accordingly, according to an Atlantic Hockey press release.
Atlantic Hockey East Pod
First Team All-Conference
Forward – Colin Bilek, Army West Point
Forward – Tobias Fladeby, AIC
Forward – Marc Johnstone, Sacred Heart
Defense – Brennan Kapcheck, AIC
Defense – Thomas Farrell, Army West Point
Goalie – Trevin Kozlowski, Army West Point
Second Team All-Conference
Forward – Elijiah Barriga, AIC
Forward – Chris Dodero, AIC
Forward – Braeden Tuck, Sacred Heart
Defense – John Zimmerman, Army West Point
Defense – Matt Slick, Holy Cross
Goalie – Stefano Durante, AIC
All-Rookie
Forward – Lincoln Hatten, Army West Point
Forward – Aaron Grounds, AIC
Forward – Eric Otto, AIC
Defense – Nico Somerville, AIC
Defense – Drew Bavaro, Bentley
Goalie – Nick Grabko, Bentley
Atlantic Hockey West Pod
First Team All-Conference
Forward – Will Calverley, RIT
Forward – Nick Prkusic, Robert Morris
Forward – Keaton Mastrodonato, Canisius
Defense – Nick Jenny, Robert Morris
Defense – Dan Willett, RIT
Goalie – Jacob Barczewski, Canisius
Second Team All-Conference
Forward – Randy Hernandez, Robert Morris
Forward – Jon Bendorf, Mercyhurst
Forward – Carson Briere, Mercyhurst
Defense – Joseph Maziarz, Mercyhurst
Defense – Brendan Michaelian, Robert Morris
Goalie – Noah West, Robert Morris
Goalie – Zach LaRocque, Air Force
All-Rookie
Forward – Randy Hernandez, Robert Morris
Forward – Carson Briere, Mercyhurst
Forward – Austin Heidemann
Defense – Brian Kramer, Robert Morris
Defense – Josef Mysak, Niagara
Goalie – Noah West, Robert Morris