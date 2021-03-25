Notre Dame removed from Albany regional after positive COVID tests; Boston College advances to regional final to face BU-SCSU winner

Due to positive COVID-19 test results within its Tier I testing group and in accordance with University of Notre Dame policies, the NCAA and the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee, the Notre Dame hockey team will no longer participate in the 2021 NCAA Championship. This decision was made in consultation with the Albany County Public Health Department and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group.

As the No. 4 seed in the Albany Regional, Notre Dame was slated to take on No. 1 seed Boston College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. The game will now be ruled a no contest.

“It’s an unfortunate situation and I feel for our guys, especially our seniors,” Head coach Jeff Jackson said. “The team was excited about returning to the NCAA tournament and ready to continue competing after earning the opportunity. But with the multiple positives and subsequent contact tracing it became clear that for the safety of our team and the others in the tournament we could not proceed.”

USCHO has learned that more than one Notre Dame player tested positive during in-person testing in Albany. With contact tracing for those players and existing injuries for the Irish combined, the team could not field enough players to compete.

Boston College will now take on the winner of Saturday’s Boston University-St. Cloud State semifinal, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. That game will now be played at 1 p.m. ET.