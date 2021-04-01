York leaves Michigan back end after sophomore season, inks NHL deal with Philadelphia

Michigan sophomore defenseman Cam York has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, forgoing his last two seasons with the Wolverines.

“Thank you to the University of Michigan for the opportunity to play hockey for such an amazing institution,” York said in a statement. “It has been an honor to represent the block M, playing the sport I love so much.

“First, I want to thank the coaching staff, for pushing me to not only be a better hockey player but a better human being. Secondly, my teammates — I love you guys. You made my two years here unforgettable. COVID took a lot of things from us, but the one thing it couldn’t take are the memories we’ve made. To everyone behind the scenes of Michigan hockey, thank you for all you do for us. Your work does not go unnoticed. And last but not least, to the Children of Yost and all Michigan hockey fans. You are the best. You make our games so exciting and added so much to my college hockey experience. Thank you for all your support. Forever Go Blue. And to Philly… I couldn’t be more excited to join the organization. Let’s gooooo.”

The Big Ten defenseman of the year, York was drafted by the Flyers in the first round (14th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

York led Big Ten defensemen in scoring this season with 20 points, scoring four goals and 16 assists. He assisted on four game-winning goals and helped the Wolverines to a 10-3 record when making the scoresheet. Five of his points came on the power play as he played an integral role organizing the top unit. A first team All-Big Ten selection, York finished the season plus-13 and had 32 blocked shots.

“I’d like to congratulate Cam York on his recent signing with the Philadelphia Flyers,” said Wolverines coach Mel Pearson. “I’d also like to thank him for all he has done for the University of Michigan and our program. Cam had an outstanding season for us this past season, and I wish I could have the opportunity to work him a few more years. We wish him the best in his new endeavor — the Philadelphia Flyers are getting a great player and a great person. Go Blue.”

A native of Anaheim, Calif., York was one of three finalists for the Big Ten’s rookie the year award in 2019-20 in addition to being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and honorable mention All-Big Ten. He led the freshmen in scoring and was fourth on the team in scoring overall with 16 points on five goals and 11 assists.

York finishes his Michigan career scoring nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points in 54 games with a plus-27 rating and 86 blocked shots.

Internationally, York captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship this past January. He was a member of the 2020 team as well and won silver and bronze medals with USA at the Under-18 World Championships, in addition to a gold medal at the USA Under-17s in 2018.