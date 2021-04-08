UMass, Minnesota Duluth go into first intermission tied in Men’s Frozen Four semifinals

PITTSBURGH — Both Massachusetts and Minnesota Duluth scored goals in the latter half of the opening period and the game is tied at 1 through 20 minutes.

After a stalemate early between these two defensive-first clubs, UMass opened the scoring on the power play when Minnesota Duluth’s Tanner Laderoute was whistled for holding at 14:57.

It didn’t take long for the Minutemen to score as offensively talented Zac Jones scored his ninth goal of the season from the left point as UMass captain Jake Gaudet set a great screen in front of Bulldogs goaltender Zach Stejskal.

Laderoute atoned for the penalty just minutes later when he outmuscled UMass defenseman Aaron Bohlinger for a loose puck in the crease, tucking it past goaltender Matt Murray.

Minnesota Duluth doubled up UMass in shots on goal in the first, 10-5.