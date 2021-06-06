After taking UMass to 2021 national championship, Carvel gets contract extension through 2025-26

Massachusetts head coach Greg Carvel has had his contract extended through the 2025-26 season.

The new five-year rolling contract for the reigning USCHO Coach of the Year comes on the heels of the Minutemen’s first NCAA and Hockey East tournament championships in 2020-21.

“We are very pleased to grow our investment in Greg Carvel and the national championship hockey program he has built in Amherst,” said UMass director of athletics Ryan Bamford in a statement. “Coach Carvel’s outstanding leadership has produced remarkable results in the classroom, in competition and in the community. This new contract affirms our strong commitment to keep Greg and his family in maroon and white for years to come. Under Greg’s continued charge, we believe our nationally renowned program will remain a significant point of pride on campus and around the Commonwealth.”

“I want to thank Ryan Bamford, Chancellor Subbaswamy and President Meehan for displaying their trust in me and their continued support for our hockey program through this contract extension,” added Carvel. “I have tremendous pride in the accomplishments of our hockey team over the past five years and I look forward to the continual elevation of our program over the life of this contract. I came to UMass because I believed the leadership and resources were in place to continually achieve national success. UMass has been a great fit for me and my family is excited that this contract will allow us to call Amherst our home for many years to come.”

The new contract (April 11, 2021 to April 10, 2026), which will automatically add an additional year to the agreement on April 11 of each contract year (unless Carvel is provided notice by the university), includes a substantially increased annual compensation package, salary increases based on team performance, new or increased academic and competitive performance bonuses and a new supplemental retirement contribution plan.

“It’s imperative that I thank my outstanding staff, as well as the many extraordinary young men who have made the sacrifices off of the ice and won the battles on the ice that ultimately earned a national championship,” Carvel said. “I feel genuinely grateful for all of this and am honored to serve our university and it’s exceptional student-athletes.”

Over the past five years, the Minutemen have reached new heights under Carvel’s guidance, including four of the top-10 winningest seasons in UMass’ 91-season history, the program’s first NCAA title, first NCAA runner-up finish, first Hockey East regular-season and tournament titles, first Hobey Baker winner (Cale Makar, 2019), and first Walter Brown Award winner (Bobby Trivigno, 2021). On his watch, the Minutemen posted their third-straight 20-win season in 2020-21.

In addition to his USCHO accolades in 2021, Carvel was tabbed the Spencer Penrose winner in 2019 as national coach of the year, the 2019 Clark Hodder Award winner (New England Coach of the Year) and the Hockey East coach of the year. He was also the 2021 Spencer Penrose runner-up.