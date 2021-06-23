Former Robert Morris women’s assistant Kindret takes reins of Saint Anselm women’s college hockey program

Saint Anselm has hired Jen Kindret to serve as the school’s head coach for women’s hockey, becoming just the third individual to lead the Hawks program since its inception.

Kindret comes to the Hilltop from Robert Morris where she served a two-year stint as the top assistant coach for the Colonials. Helping the team to 36 wins in just two seasons, Kindret was a part of the 2021 CHA title-winning program that made the institution’s second NCAA postseason appearance.

Robert Morris announced this offseason that the school is cutting the men’s and women’s hockey teams.

“Jen’s passion for coaching, and the sport, resonated with us during the search process,” said Saint Anselm director of athletics Daron Montgomery in a statement. “She will teach, lead, and mentor our student-athletes while building a championship culture on the Hilltop. We look forward to working side by side, collectively, with Coach Kindret to elevate the brand and profile of Saint Anselm women’s ice hockey, both within the NEWHA and on the Division I stage.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hawks family,” added Kindret. “I can’t thank Daron Montgomery, Phil Rowe, and Neil Duval enough for demonstrating their leadership and passion for athletics at Saint Anselm during the hiring process. Since I stepped onto campus, everyone that I met was energetic, completely supportive and, most importantly, proud to be a part of such a special place. I cannot wait to get started and become a part of this outstanding community on the Hilltop.”

Prior to joining Robert Morris, Kindret was responsible for starting the women’s hockey program at NCAA Division III King’s College in August 2016, building a team from the ground up.

She spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Lindenwood from August 2014 to May 2016, supervising all of the team’s video-related efforts and developing scouting reports for the team’s opponents while earning an MBA in 2016.

During the 2013-14 season, Kindret volunteered with NCAA Division III Chatham.

The Winnipeg native was a four-year standout for Robert Morris before graduating in 2013 with a degree in Sport Management. A two-time CHA All-Academic Team selection, she helped the Colonials to their first CHA postseason title in 2012 and finished her career with 13 goals and 30 points in 121 games.