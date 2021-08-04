Northeastern adds Levine as associate coach, Condon as volunteer assistant under first-year head coach Keefe

Northeastern has named former Vegas Golden Knights scout and Brown University assistant coach Mike Levine as associate head coach and veteran NHL goalie Mike Condon as volunteer assistant coach (goaltending).

“I am pleased to announce the additions of Mike Levine and Mike Condon to our staff,” said first-year Huskies head coach Jerry Keefe in a statement. “They bring a wealth of NHL and collegiate knowledge to our team and I can’t wait to get started.”

Levine also served as an assistant coach at Utica, his alma mater, where he helped the Pioneers recruit players that eventually made a run to the 2013 Division III Frozen Four. He graduated from the school in 2005.

Condon played 129 games for three franchises in the NHL, including 73 games for the Ottawa Senators and 55 games for the Montreal Canadiens. He also played four seasons for Princeton, graduating in 2013.