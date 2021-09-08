Niagara to induct 2001-02 women’s hockey team into school’s athletics hall of fame class of 2021

Niagara announced Tuesday that the 2021 athletics hall of fame class will include the 2001-02 women’s hockey team.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Purple Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Frozen Four and tied Minnesota 2-2 in the third-place game after finishing 26-8-2 overall and 19-2-0 in conference play in winning the ECAC regular-season championship. Niagara had an impressive home record, going 15-2 overall and 11-0 in conference in games played at Dwyer Arena.

On the season, Niagara averaged 3.82 goals per game and allowed just 1.41 goals per game.

More information about the ceremony and how to purchase tickets will be released soon.

The Niagara women’s hockey program was cut after the 2011-12 season.