Defending women’s hockey national champion Wisconsin a near-unanimous pick to win WCHA title in ’21-22

Wisconsin has been picked among the WCHA head coaches to win the 2021-22 regular=season title.

The Badgers, who have won the last two league titles and the last two national championships, totaled 49 points and seven first place votes in preseason polling among the WCHA’s eight coaches. Ohio State received one first place vote and tallied 40 points in the poll.

2021-22 WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank-Team-(First-Place Votes)-Points

1. Wisconsin (7) 49

2. Ohio State (1) 40

3. Minnesota 37

4. Minnesota Duluth 34

5. Minnesota State 25

6. (tie) Bemidji State 16

6. (tie) St. Cloud State 16

8. St. Thomas 7

Coaches could not vote for their own team.

Preseason awards were also announced as fifth-year Wisconsin forward Daryl Watts was tabbed preseason player of the year and three forwards in Minnesota’s Peyton Hemp and Wisconsin’s Marianne Picard and Sara Wozniewicz were selected as preseason rookie of the year.

Preseason All-WCHA Team

F: Gabbie Hughes, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

F: Daryl Watts, RSr., Wisconsin

F: Sophie Shirley, Sr., Wisconsin

D: Grace Bowlby, RSr., Wisconsin

D: Emily Brown, RSr., Minnesota

G: Andrea Braendli, Sr., Ohio State

The WCHA opens its 23rd season Sept. 24-25 as St. Thomas drops the puck on its first Division I game and first in the WCHA at Ohio State. Two nonconference matchups are also slated for opening weekend as Minnesota State travels to Merrimack and Wisconsin takes on Lindenwood.