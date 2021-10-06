Lake Superior State names Goldstein volunteer assistant coach for ’21-22 campaign

Lake Superior State has hired DJ Goldstein as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

Goldstein will be involved in all aspects of the daily operations of the coaching staff while also assisting in hockey operations, and managing organizational film analysis and breakdown.

“We are looking forward to DJ joining our staff in this important role,” said LSSU coach Damon Whitten in a statement. “He brings a wealth of previous leadership experiences that will allow him to immediately contribute to Laker hockey in a variety of ways. From his captaincy roles at prep, junior, and college hockey to his current executive director role, DJ has demonstrated the ability to positively influence and impact the team members around him. This leadership combined with his passion and drive to pursue coaching will allow him to become a valued member of our coaching staff.”

Goldstein joins the Lakers after spending the last few years as the head coach of the Rochester Coalition 18U team as well as an assistant coach for the Canandaigua Academy boys varsity hockey team. Rochester won the USA Hockey 18U Tier I national championship in 2021. In his role as head coach with the Coalition, Goldstein was responsible for player recruitment, oversaw on- and off-ice training and development, and coordinated all travel and showcase logistics. With the Canandaigua Academy team, Goldstein assisted in daily on- and off-ice training plans, and oversaw the team’s defense and penalty kill.

During the summer of 2018, Goldstein worked as a coach for Paul Vincent Elite Hockey.

Goldstein has coaching experience dating back to November 2009 as he spent years as a camp counselor with Strong Hockey and a volunteer assistant coach with the Canandaigua Youth Hockey program.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Lake Superior State family,” said Goldstein. “I want to thank athletic director Dr. David Diles and Coach Whitten for the incredible opportunity. It has been a dream of mine to coach college hockey since I graduated. I am so grateful to be able to work with and learn from Coach Whitten, Coach York, Coach Cisek and the entire Laker staff. I can’t wait to get started.”

Goldstein played Division III hockey at Nichols where he served as team captain during his senior season. He graduated from Nichols with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2017 and a masters of Business Administration in 2018.