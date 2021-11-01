Looking back at the weekend in D-III West Hockey

In a matchup fitting for the NCAA tournament, Wisconsin-Stevens Point and St. Norbert played twice over the weekend.

Both games proved to be competitive and the series ended in a split.

The Pointers won the opener 4-3 on Friday but were beaten 5-3 in the finale Saturday in a two-game set featuring the last two NCAA champions.

Playing on the road Friday, the Pointers racked up 32 shots compared to shot 24 for the Green Knights. Jordan Fader scored the game-winning goal in the win and also dished out an assist. David Hill tallied two assists as the reigning national champions opened the year with a win.

Nicholas Aromatario and Brett Humberstone each scored a goal as well.

Bryan Wagner came up with 21 saves in the victory.

It was a different story on Saturday, though, as the Green Knights, played their first game at home in more than a year.

St. Norbert scored four goals in the opening period and never looked back. Four players had at least one goal and an assist. Tim Nicksic, Adam Stacho, Michael McChesney and Peter Bates all accomplished that feat. Johnny Roberts made 23 saves.

St. Norbert did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The win on Saturday was its first since Feb. 29, 2020 when it beat Marian 2-0.

Superior showing for Yellow Jackets

Reigning WIAC champ Wisconsin-Superior got things rolling for the 2021-22 campaign in convincing fashion as it dominated St. Scholastica 7-0 on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored four goals in the opening period and never gave the Saints a chance to get on track.

Artur Terchiyev helped fuel the offensive attack as he scored two goals in the win. He was one of 13 players to record at least one point. Four players finished with two-point games while Myles Hektor racked up 26 saves to record the first shutout of his college career.

The Yellow Jackets finished with 41 shots and scored twice off the power play. MacGregor Sinclair came through with a goal and two assists while Dylan Johnson dished out three assists. Coltyn Bates added a goal and an assist.

Berglove steps up for the Johnnies

Mac Berglove brings a lot of experience to the table when it comes to goaltending. That showed through in Saint John’s 1-0 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire Saturday.

A season-opening matchup featuring one of the best teams in the MIAC against one of the top teams in the WIAC ended up being owned by Berglove, who racked up 34 saves on his way to the fourth shutout of his career.

Nick Michel scored the lone goal for the Johnnies less than four minutes into the game. It was the first goal of his career with Saint John’s after transferring in from Alabama-Huntsville.

Saint John’s won despite being outshot 34-28.

Riley McVeigh took the loss for the Blugolds. He made 27 saves.

Big day for Posner

Luke Posner saved the best for last for Bethel as he led the Royals to a thrilling 3-2 win in overtime against Wisconsin-Stout Friday night.

Posner scored his final goal with less than a minute to play to lift Bethel to a win. It is the second time in three seasons the Royals have beaten the Blue Devils by a goal in an opener on the road.

Posner scored the game winner with 31 seconds remaining. Ridge Gerards helped the Royals’ cause by making 32 saves. Posner is already halfway to his 2019-20 goal total. He playedin 12 games that season.

Sweep success for Lake Forest

The Foresters capped a weekend sweep of Saint Mary’s Saturday with a 3-0 win. Things went much easier for Lake Forest on that night compared to the opener when it needed overtime to hold off the Cardinals by a 4-3 score.

Nick Wiencek helped make the win possible in the finale. He recorded a career-best 40 saves to earn his first win for the Foresters as well as his first shutout with the team. The 40 saves were the most in a shutout win at the school since 2009.

Jared Gerger, Will Lebel and Brendand Coughlin all scored goals for the Foresters.

One night earlier, the Foresters rallied from a 3-1 deficit to secure a win in their season opener. Noah Furman scored the game-winning goal in OT.

Bulldogs bounce back

After losing in overtime on Saturday by a 3-2 score, Adrian finished out its two-game road series against Utica with a big win.

The Bulldogs used a late-game goal by Chase Spencer to seal the deal in a battle of two of Division III hockey’s best teams.

Adrian seemed to be on its way to a second consecutive loss to the Pioneers after trailing 3-1 in the second but battled back to tie the score heading into the third.

Adrian salvaged a split despite missing 10 players due to COVID-19 protocol. The Bulldogs were outshot 38-19. The game markes the fifth consecutive between the two teams that has been decided by a goal.