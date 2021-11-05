Berglove taking another trip around the block with Saint John’s

Mac Berglove opted to use his extra year of eligibility that he was granted because the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on last season.

It has turned out to be a great thing for Saint John’s, which saw Berglove record the fourth shutout of his career last weekend against Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a 1-0 win.

“It’s always good to start off with a good game, especially as a goalie,” Berglove said. “With goalie being a very mental position, it’s good to start ahead.”

Berglove has been playing for the Johnnies since 2017 and has won four or more games three ties in his career while racking up 200 or more saves three times, including 244 last year.

It wasn’t until late this summer that he made the decision to return official. His competitiveness helped draw him back for another season.

“I really wanted to play a full season where everything was normal and we could have a chance to play for a championship,” Berglove said.

There was no MIAC tournament last season. The Johnnies won the regular season title two seasons ago but lost in the semifinal round of the conference tourney.

With last season being a shortened season that was full of uncertainty, it gave Berglove an even greater appreciation for the game and the opportunity to be an athlete.

“It showed me how much hockey really means to be,” Berglove said. “With us being in such limbo last year, I realized just how much I missed it. It’s great to have another season to play.”

His experience playing college hockey has proven valuable to the Johnnies, and as one of the team’s assistant captains, he’s made an effort to make sure there is a strong team bond in place.

“We have a lot of new faces and I’ve tried to help us build good team chemistry and make sure that everyone is on the same page,” Berglove said. “We all have the same end goal in mind and are playing for each other.”

On a personal level, Berglove believes he’s seen strides made from the standpoint of things that cannot be measured on a stat sheet.

“My hockey sense, game knowledge, maturity, however you want to phrase it, has improved,” Berglove said. “With playing as many games as I have and seeing as many shots as I have, that experience has made me a better hockey player.”

The Johnnies hope to contend for a conference championship this season and an NCAA tourney berth as well.

They’ll have a shot based on just the mentality of the program alone. That’s something Berglove loves about playing for Saint John’s.

“I love the winning mentality we have had here,” Berglove said. “We always have high expectations and that’s been a great thing.”

Berglove is ready to keep that mentality in place and lead Saint John’s to another successful year.

“Being an older guy and someone who has been around the block a few times, I know you just have to take each game as it’s own thing and never get too high or too low,” Berglove said. “I’m going to go out every game and give it everything I’ve got.”