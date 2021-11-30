Looking back at the weekend in D-III West Hockey

Ranked third in the country going into its showdown with Trinity Sunday, Adrian did not disappoint and earned a signature non-conference road win over a Bantams team ranked 10th headed into the matchup.

The Bulldogs prevailed with a 1-0 win over Trinity Sunday thanks to a first-period goal by Matus Spodniak.

Cameron Gray took care of the rest in goal, recording a shutout win behind 35 saves. He made 17 of those saves in the third period and was particularly clutch in the final three minutes of play as he came through with five saves.

The win for Adrian came on the heels of a 7-1 win over Wesleyan on Saturday. The Bulldogs have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are 6-1 away from home this season.

Balanced attack carries Trine to win

Brett Tierney was one of five players to score for Trine in a 5-3 win over Buffalo State Saturday.

Tierney scored a goal and dished out an assist as the Thunder improved to 7-3 on the season.

Garrett Hallford, Justin Meers, Hunter Payment and Jackson Clark also scored for the Thunder. Elias Sandholm got the job done in goal as he made 15 saves and helped Trine win its second consecutive game. Trine is 4-1 at home this season.

High five for Sabres

Five was the magic number for Marian in a sweep of St. Olaf over the weekend.

The Sabres scored five goals in each of their two wins, including a 5-4 win in overtime in the finale Saturday. They won the opener 5-3.

Marian needed every last goal it got in Saturday’s win. After building a 4-0 lead, the Oles rallied, scoring four times in the final 10 minutes of the third period to force extra hockey.

Mason Richey made sure Marian didn’t fall short, though, scoring off a rebound at the 4:01 mark of the OT. It was his second goal of the season.

Marian held a 39-37 edge in shots while Colby Muise made 31 saves to earn the win.

The two wins over the weekend extends the Sabres’ win streak to four games as they improve to 5-3-1 on the season.

Green Knights still rolling

St. Norbert picked up two big wins over Wisconsin-Eau Claire over the weekend, winning the finale 6-1 Sunday after opening the series with a 4-3 win.

The two wins push their win streak to six games. Saturday’s victory ends a stretch of playing eight of nine on the road.

Brock Baker helped pave the way as he scored twice, pushing his season total to six goals, while Carter Hottman added a goal and an assist. Peter Bates also tallied a goal and an assist and has six goals on the year. Adam Stacho came through with three assists for the Green Knights, who are now 7-3.

St. Norbert held a 33-19 advantage in shots while Colby Entz racked up 18 saves.

Pointers, Falcons play to a tie

Wisconsin-Stevens Point nearly rallied for a win over Concordia (Wisconsin) Saturday before the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Trailing by two goals, the Pointers scored three times in the second to tie the game.

The Falcons had jumped on top 2-0 with a pair of goals 23 seconds apart in the opening period. UW-Stevens Point took a 3-2 into the third before Concordia tied the game. Neither team scored in overtime. The tie comes one night after the Pointers secured a 2-1 win over the Falcons.

Jordan Fader and Noah Finstrom both tallied a goal and an assist for the Pointers (6-3-1). Eli Billing made 30 saves. Bo Didur racked up 45 saves for the Falcons, who got a pair of goals from Jay Powell.