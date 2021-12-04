North Dakota’s Jandric suspended one game by NCHC for spearing penalty against St. Cloud State

By
-
JANDRIC

The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota graduate student defenseman Chris Jandric, stemming from a stick infraction during the Fighting Hawks’ game against St. Cloud State on Friday night at SCSU’s Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

On the play, Jandric was assessed a major penalty for spearing and given a game misconduct penalty at 14:57 of the second period.

Jandric will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s series finale tonight at St. Cloud State. Jandric is eligible to return for UND’s series opener at Colorado College on Friday, Dec. 10.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here