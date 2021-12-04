North Dakota’s Jandric suspended one game by NCHC for spearing penalty against St. Cloud State

The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota graduate student defenseman Chris Jandric, stemming from a stick infraction during the Fighting Hawks’ game against St. Cloud State on Friday night at SCSU’s Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

On the play, Jandric was assessed a major penalty for spearing and given a game misconduct penalty at 14:57 of the second period.

Jandric will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s series finale tonight at St. Cloud State. Jandric is eligible to return for UND’s series opener at Colorado College on Friday, Dec. 10.