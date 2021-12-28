Boston University’s Boucher leaves Terriers mid-season, signs NHL deal with Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday that the team has signed Boston University freshman forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Boucher has registered three points (two goals, one assist) and a team-leading 34 penalty minutes while skating in 17 games for the Terriers this season.

“We’re pleased to have Tyler under contract,” said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion in a statement. “He’s a power forward who plays a heavy, physical game. He’s driven, is strong with the puck, has a big shot and goes hard to the net. His good hands in tight areas will be of particular benefit to him going forward.

“We expect him to be an important part of this team’s future.”

A native of Haddonfield, N.J., Boucher was the Senators’ first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft after two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.