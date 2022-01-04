Upcoming Denver-Omaha men’s hockey series postponed, Ohio State-Wisconsin series canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

A pair of men’s college hockey series scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

This weekend’s NCHC series between Denver and Omaha, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, at Omaha’s Baxter Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Omaha hockey program.

This series has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at Baxter Arena in Omaha. Both games will have a 7:07 p.m. CT puck drop.

The series opener between the Pioneers and Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 7 was slated to be televised on CBS Sports Network. The conference and CBS Sports Network are looking into possible options to replace the scheduled game within the NCHC’s slate on CBS Sports Network.

The Wisconsin series against Ohio State, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, at the Kohl Center, will not be played.

The decision was made by UW medical officials because of COVID-19 within the Badgers program.

Those who have purchased tickets to this weekend’s series will receive additional information via email.

Information regarding how this game will be handled in relation to the Big Ten’s 2021-22 forfeiture policy will be announced in the coming days.