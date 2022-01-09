Minnesota goalie, 2021 Richter Award winner LaFontaine leaves Gophers, signs NHL deal with Carolina

Minnesota fifth-year goaltender Jack LaFontaine has left the Gophers to sign a one-year contract with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes through the end of the 2021-22 season.

“As the reigning Mike Richter Award recipient, Jack has proven he’s ready to take the next steps in his career,” said Carolina GM Don Waddell in a statement. “We love his athleticism and consistency and can’t wait for him to start his professional career.”

LaFontaine went 12-8-0 this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 20 games with the Gophers.

Last season, the Mississauga, Ont., native posted a 22-7-0 record, 1.79 GAA, a .934 save percentage and five shutouts in 29 games, leading all Division I goaltenders in wins and ranking tied for second in save percentage and shutouts and fourth in GAA. LaFontaine won the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I and was also named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, a First-Team All-American and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

“We would like to thank Jack for his contributions to the Gophers program, and we wish him well as he begins his professional career,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko in a statement.

LaFontaine played 96 games with Michigan and Minnesota from 2016 to 2022, posting a 48-35-7 mark with a 2.52 GAA, .915 save percentage and five shutouts.

Carolina originally selected LaFontaine in the third round (75th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.