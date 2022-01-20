Inaugural winner Frankel tops watch list of players nominated for 2022 national women’s goalie of year

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 19 goaltenders who will vie for the title of 2022 National Women’s Goalie of the Year.

The award was created a year ago to recognize the top female goalie in NCAA Division I hockey.

Northeasterms’s Aerin Frankel, who is on this year’s list, was the inaugural winner.

The goalies to watch come from all five NCAA Division I conferences with 10 from the United States, five from Canada and four from Europe (two from Sweden and one each from Finland and Germany).

The conference offices have come up with this initial list of outstanding goalies. A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, and media — will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in March during the Frozen Four.

2021-22 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award Watch List

CHA

Jenna Silvonen, Mercyhurst (JR – Lohja, Finland)

Josie Bothun, Penn State (SO – Wyoming, MN)

Arielle DeSmet, Syracuse (SR – Charlotte, VT)

ECAC Hockey

Logan Angers, Quinnipiac (SR – Winnipeg, MB)

Rachel McQuigge, Princeton (SR — Bowmanville, ON)

Gianna Meloni, Yale (SR — Washington, DC)

Lucy Morgan, St. Lawrence (JR — Mandan, ND)

Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson (SO — Ottawa, ON)

Corinne Schroeder, Quinnipiac (GR – Elm Creek, MB)

Hockey East

Sandra Abstreiter, Providence (5th – Friesing, Germany)

Aerin Frankel, Northeastern (GR – Briarcliff Manor, NY)

Abigail Levy, Boston College (SR — Congers, NY)

Kate Stuart, Boston University (SR — Chilliwack, BC)

NEWHA

Suzette Faucher, Franklin Pierce (SO – Middleton, WI)

Tindra Holm, Long Island U. (FR — Skelleftea, Sweden)

WCHA

Lauren Bench, Minnesota (GR – Eagan, MN)

Kennedy Blair, Wisconsin (5th – Bismarck, ND)

Emma Söderberg, Minnesota Duluth (SR – Järved, Sweden)

Amanda Thiele, Ohio State (SO — Milford, MI)