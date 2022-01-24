Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, January 24, 2022

(1) Wisconsin at (5) Minnesota

After taking a regulation and shootout win from the Badgers earlier in the season, Minnesota completed a season sweep of Wisconsin with two wins this weekend – something they haven’t done since 2016. In the first game, Madeline Wethington’s goal midway through the second had the Gophers in control. Daryl Watts tied the game during a give minute power play in the third, but Amy Potomak’s late goal gave Minnesota the win. On Saturday, Wisconsin took the lead early with a goal from Brette Pettet four minutes in, but the Gophers had an answer for everything Wisconsin tried. Crystalyn Hengler scored 1:36 later. Caitlin Schneider used her speed to give UW a 2-1 lead with under three to go in the first, but Ella Huber tied the game just 14 seconds later and Catie Skaja made it 3-2 70 seconds later. Taylor Heise extended the Gopher lead to 4-2 in the second. Pettet scored again in the third, but the Badgers couldn’t complete a comeback and suffered their third loss of the season – all at the hands of the Gophers. Amy Potomak topped the 100 point plateau in the series.

(8) Minnesota Duluth at (2) Ohio State

Sophomore goalie JoJo Chobak had played the equivalent of about four periods worth of college hockey before taking over the starting position for UMD as Emma Soderberg heads to China to play with Team Sweden. Chobak earned a shutout for the Bulldogs, blanking the highest scoring offense in the country and made 27 saves. The game was scoreless until the final minute. Kylie Hanley scored for the Bulldogs with with 32.1 seconds on the clock. Ohio State looked to have scored as time expired, but the goal was waved off for having come after the buzzer and UMD took the 1-0 win. On Saturday, Jenna Buglioni scored midway through the first and Sophie Jacques doubled the Ohio State lead a few minutes later to make it 2-0 Buckeyes at the first intermission. Clair DeGeorge extended the lead late in the third. McKenzie Hewett replied a few seconds later, but UMD was not able to close the gap. Ohio State took a 3-1 and weekend split.

Boston University at (3) Northeastern

A major upset was brewing in Boston, but the Terriers let it slip through their grasp. BU jumped out to a 2-0 lead before 70 seconds had elapsed in this game. Courtney Correia scored 21 seconds in and Catherine Foulem doubled the lead at the 1:09 mark. Chloe Aurard scored on the PP with a few minutes left in the first to make it 2-1. But Kaleigh Donnelly got the goal back before the horn, making it 3-1 Terriers at the break. Brook Hobson scored the lone goal of the second at the game’s halfway mark to make it 3-2. BU held Northeastern at bay for 54 minutes of this game, but couldn’t hold out for the full 60. Maddie Mills scored on the PP with less than six to play to tie the game. A minute later, Katy Knoll gave Northeastern their first lead of the game. Maureen Murphy and Maddie Mills each scored on the empty net to make it a 6-3 Northeastern win.

(9) Harvard at (4) Quinnipiac

The Crimson earned their first win over a top-five team in five years on Saturday. They’ve now won eight straight ECAC games. Emma Buckles scored three minutes into the game and Anne Bloomer extended the lead for Harvard in the second. In the final frame, Sadie Peart made it 2-1 for Quinnipiac. Shannon Hollands power play goal put Harvard up by two once more. Zoe Boyd cut it to 3-2, but they could not find the equalizer and the Crimson earned the win.

(6) Colgate at (10) Yale

These teams played a close fought and scoreless first two periods of hockey. In the third, Rebecca Foggia scored for the Bulldogs to make it 1-0. Charlotte Welch added a shorthanded goal with about six minutes left in the game to make it 2-0. Elle Hartje added one more to secure the 3-0 win for Yale.

(6) Colgate at Brown

After being shut out on Friday, the Raiders scored four minutes into this game to take the 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Maggie MacEachern. Megan Forrest tied the game for Brown midway through the first. That tied score held for the next 44 minutes. Dara Grieg broke the stalemate and gave Colgate the win with a power play goal late in the second.

RPI at (7) Clarkson

The Engineers were 5-31 in 36 meetings with Clarkson prior to Friday’s game. They earned their sixth win with a 2-1 overtime victory. It was their first win in Potsdam since 2010. Marah Wagner set the tone early, scoring on the power play to put RPI up 1-0. Stephanie Markowski tied the game in the second for the Golden Knights. It took less than a minute for the Engineers to end the game as Taylor Larsen scored 48 seconds into overtime. Amanda Rampando made 40 saves in the win for RPI.

Union at (7) Clarkson

Freshman walk on goalie Alexa Madrid made 28 saves and recorded a shutout in her first career start at Clarkson. The McQuigge sisters starred on offense – Brooke scored first, followed by Kirstyn in the opening frame. Brooke added a second goal early in the second. Caitrin Lonergan scored the fourth and final goal to give Clarkson the 4-0 win. She also had two assists on the day.

(9) Harvard at Princeton

The goalies were the stars in this 1-0 win by Harvard. Princeton’s Rachel McQuigge made 25 saves while Becky Dutton had 29. The only goal was scored by Brooke Jovanovich in the final minute of the second for the Crimson.

Cornell at (10) Yale

Yale outshot Cornell 32-16 and moved into fifth place in the Pairwise with a 4-1 win and weekend sweep of their games. Cornell actually scored first, with Lily Delianedis lighting the lamp to put them up 1-0. But from there, it was all Yale. Rebecca Vanstone and Claire Dalton scored in the second to put the Bulldogs ahead and Anna Bargman added two goals in the third to bookend the period and give the win.