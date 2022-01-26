Three current NCAA men’s hockey players, seven alumni to play for Canada at 2022 Winter Olympics

Hockey Canada has announced its Winter Olympics team that will compete next month in Beijing.

Among the players are several who played NCAA hockey and three current NCAA players.

FORWARDS (NCAA hockey ties)

Daniel Carr, Union

Corban Knight, North Dakota

Ben Street, Wisconsin

Jack McBain, Boston College *

Adam Tambellini, North Dakota

Daniel Winnik, New Hampshire

DEFENSEMEN (NCAA hockey ties)

Owen Power, Michigan *

Mat Robinson, Alaska Anchorage

GOALTENDERS (NCAA hockey ties)

Devon Levi, Northeastern *

Matt Tomkins, Ohio State

* current NCAA player

Canada will aim for its 10th men’s hockey gold medal and first since 2014 when it opens preliminary-round action against Germany on Feb. 10.