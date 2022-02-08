CCHA announces one-game suspension to Bemidji State defenseman Rosén for interference penalty Feb. 5 against Northern Michigan

The announced Tuesday a one-game suspension for Bemidji State junior defenseman Elias Rosén.

The infraction occurred 14 seconds into the third period on Feb. 5, 2022, in a game between Bemidji State and Northern Michigan. The on-ice call was a minor penalty for interference, but after further league review, the CCHA has determined that the penalty will result in supplemental discipline.

The suspension will be effective for the next game, Feb. 18, against Minnesota State. Rosén will be eligible to return to the Bemidji State lineup on Feb. 19.