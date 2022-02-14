United States women’s hockey team downs Finland in 2022 Winter Olympics semifinals, will play for gold against Canada

The U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 Monday at the Wukesong Sports Center to advance to the gold medal game of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Team USA will play Canada for the championship on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 12:10 p.m. local time (11:10 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday) with the game broadcast on NBC.

“I thought we played a great game today,” said Team USA coach Joel Johnson (St. Thomas) in a statement. “We talked about a few things we wanted to focus on and actually faceoffs were one of them and I thought Finland was dominant in the faceoff circle. So we’ll try to clean some of those things up, but each game is some adjustments. I thought our power play was good. We got a big goal in that regard, and I just thought our defensive play was outstanding and that starts in net.”

Cayla Barnes (Boston College), Hilary Knight (Wisconsin), Hayley Scamurra (Northeastern) and Abby Roque (Wisconsin) scored for the Americans and goaltender Alex Cavallini (Wisconsin) made 25 saves as the U.S. outshot Finland 42-26.

With her appearance in today’s game, Knight has now tied with Jenny Potter and Angela Ruggiero for the most games played in U.S. Olympic women’s hockey history with 21 appearances.

With a goal and an assist this game, Knight is now second on the U.S. all-time Olympic women’s points list with 26, surpassing Natalie Darwitz. Knight currently trails Jenny Potter who has 32 career Olympic points.