Adrian headlines list of 12-team NCAA Division III men’s tournament; Frozen Four set for Lake Placid, March 25-26

Adrian, fresh off its NCHA tournament championship and a near-perfect 28-1 season, is one of four teams that received first-round byes in the Division III men’s ice hockey tournament, announced by the NCAA on Monday morning.

Joining Adrian in hosting quarterfinal games are Augsburg, St. Norbert, SUNY Geneseo and Utica. They will each face the winner of an opening-round game.

Eight conferences were warded an automatic qualification. The remaining four teams were selected at-large by the committee.

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games and four quarterfinal games that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The four quarterfinal winners will advance to Lake Placid, N.Y., for the semifinal and championship games, which will be conducted March 25 -26 at the Herb Brooks Arena.

The remaining eight teams in the field are Hobart, Elmira, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Babson, Trinity, University of New England and Plymouth State.

Game times and dates for the opening and quarterfinal rounds remain TBD.

For the complete bracket, click here.