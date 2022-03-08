Co-Penrose Cup champs Denver, North Dakota lead way on 2022 NCHC all-rookie team

For the first time in NCHC history, only two teams are represented on the all-rookie team as co-Penrose Cup champions Denver and North Dakota make up the entire team.

2021-22 NCHC All-Rookie Team

F: Carter Mazur, Denver – 42 (14 first-team votes)

F: Massimo Rizzo, Denver – 34 (10)

F: Matteo Costantini, North Dakota – 30 (8)

D: Sean Behrens, Denver – 39 (12)

D: Shai Buium, Denver – 29 (7)

G: Jakob Hellsten, North Dakota – 45 (15) – unopposed/unanimous

Voting was conducted by the eight head coaches at each school and eight media members, one covering each member school. Coaches and media voted for six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, awarding first-team votes for six players (three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender) and second-team votes for the other six selections. Three points were awarded for a first-team vote while one point was awarded for a second-team vote, with the most points at each position earning the honors.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players, making 15 first-place votes (45 points) the maximum a player can receive.

The NCHC will announce its all-conference teams on Wednesday and its individual award finalists on Thursday. Individual award winners will be announced at the NCHC awards celebration in Saint Paul, Minn. on Thursday, March 17 on the eve of the 2022 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.