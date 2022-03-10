Hamline’s Rausch, Saint Mary’s Ziakas selected 2022 MIAC women’s co-players of the year

The MIAC has announced its award honorees for the 2021-22 women’s hockey season.

Hamline junior forward Sophie Rausch and Saint Mary’s senior goaltender Ary Ziakas were recognized as co-players of the year, while Hamline senior forward Jordan Hansen was honored with the Sheila Brown Award for citizenship in women’s hockey, and Gustavus head coach Mike Carroll was celebrated by his peers with the coach of the year award.

Rausch led the MIAC in both goals scored (14) and points (21) in conference games this season. She had at least one goal in all but one conference series in 2021-22, while scoring three times on power plays and accounting for a pair of game-winners along the way.

Ziakas posted a save percentage of .932 and a GAA of 2.01 to lead Saint Mary’s to its first top-three MIAC finish in two decades. Ziakas spent nearly 748 minutes between the pipes in conference play this season, making 341 saves and accumulating a winning percentage of .625 in league games.

Hansen was the recipient of the prestigious Sheila Brown Award. The award is named for the longtime St. Catherine athletic director who played a critical role in bringing varsity women’s hockey to the MIAC in the late 1990s. The award is presented by St. Catherine to a senior women’s hockey student-athlete who has made a long-term contribution to her team’s success and who has consistently competed with good sportsmanship. The winner is selected based on the following criteria: team leadership, sportsmanship and volunteer work, academic excellence and hockey skills and production.

A team captain and the 2019-20 MIAC co-player of the year, Hansen played in 16 conference games for the Pipers in 2021-22, scoring six goals – three of which were game winners – and assisting on four scores. She is one of just three Pipers in program history to record more than 100 career points. Off the ice, Hansen has maintained a 3.6 GPA while majoring in Legal Studies. She is currently pursuing both law and paralegal certificates through the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Carroll received coach of the year honors for the eighth time in his 23 seasons at the helm for the Gusties. Gustavus locked up its MIAC-record 17th women’s hockey regular-season title in 2021-22 with a record of 13-1-2 in league play. Carroll also recorded the 450th coaching victory of his career in January. After awards voting had concluded, Carroll also guided the Gusties to their 13th MIAC playoff championship in program history and a 15th NCAA tournament berth.

In addition to individual awards, MIAC coaches also voted on all-conference and all-rookie teams.

As part of a conference-wide sportsmanship initiative, the MIAC also announced the 15th-annual all-MIAC sportsmanship team for women’s hockey. Members of the team are selected by their coaches as individuals who demonstrate ideals of positive sportsmanship, both on and off the field of competition.

2021-22 MIAC All-Conference Team

F Cheyenne Abear, Hamline, Jr.

F Rachel Anderson, St. Scholastica, Sr.

F Jerica Friese, Concordia, So.

F Hailey Holland, Gustavus, Jr.

F Kensie Malone, Augsburg, So.

F Molly McHugh, Gustavus, Jr.

F Emily Olson, Gustavus, Jr.

F Abby Pohlkamp, St. Scholastica, Jr.

F Brooke Power, Gustavus, So.

F Kristina Press, Gustavus, Sr.

F Sophie Rausch, Hamline, Jr.

F Taylor Thompson, St. Scholastica, Sr.

D Payton Allen, Augsburg, Jr.

D Kaitlyn Blair, St. Catherine, Jr.

D Hannah Christian, Concordia, Sr.

D Hannah Dorsey, Hamline, Jr.

D Jenna Timm, Saint Benedict, Fy.

D Kayla Vrieze, Gustavus, Sr.

G McKenna Hulslander, Hamline, Sr.

G Ary Ziakas, Saint Mary’s, Sr.

2021-22 MIAC All-Rookie Team

F Emily Cronkhite, Augsburg

F Abbey Hardwick, Concordia

F Nikki Olund, Hamline,

D Kas Kingston, Saint Mary’s

D Jenna Timm, Saint Benedict

G Maria Widen, Gustavus

2021-22 MIAC Honorable Mention

F Annika Brodt Saint Benedict Sr.

F Laura Denchfield St. Catherine Jr.

F Sophia Gorski St. Catherine Sr.

F Annika Patterson St. Olaf

D Sophia Coltvet Gustavus So.

D Zoe Culshaw-Klein Saint Benedict Sr.

D Kas Kingston Saint Mary’s Fy.

D Rae Robert Hamline Sr.

G Kiana Flaig Concordia, Jr.

G Katie McCoy Gustavus, Jr.

G Mallory Tidona, Bethel, Sr.

2021-22 MIAC All-Sportsmanship Team

G Abby Bollig, Augsburg, Sr.

F Taylor Ryan, Bethel, Sr.

F Brooke McMillen, Concordia, Sr.

D Gabby Slykas, Gustavus, Sr.

D Rae Robert, Hamline, Sr.

F Ava Stinnett, Saint Benedict, Fy.

D Maiah Robert, St. Catherine, So.

G Jordan Keeley, Saint Mary’s, Sr.

F Carolyn Carpenter, St. Olaf, Sr.

D Kendall Markovic, St. Scholastica, Sr.