Minnesota State clinches second straight Frozen Four berth by beating Notre Dame for 17th straight win

ALBANY, N.Y. — Dryden McKay earned his 10th shutout of the season and extended two records, a career 34 shutouts and the single-season NCAA record for victories to 37 as Minnesota State advanced to its second consecutive Frozen Four with a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in the Albany Regional final Saturday night.

Nathan Smith scored the game’s only goal with 16 seconds left in the first period, picking up the rebound of Brendan Furry’s shot from low on the left side. Smith leaned around the Notre Dame defense in front of goalie Matthew Galajda and wristed it in.

The Fighting Irish had some opportunities late and kept pressuring through the remainder of regulation, pulling Galajda with 2:14 left in regulation.

Notre Dame went 0-for-3 on the power play while Minnesota State was scoreless on its only opportunity. Minnesota State outshot Notre Dame 33-23.

Minnesota State (37-5-0) awaits the winner of Sunday’s Worcester Regional semifinal between Western Michigan and Minnesota in a Frozen Four semifinal April 7 in Boston.

Notre Dame ended its season at 28-12-0.

Full story to come.