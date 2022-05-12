Heading into 10th season of competition, NCHC tabs St. Cloud State athletic director Weems as new commissioner

Following a thorough search process, the NCHC has named Heather Weems its new commissioner.

Weems becomes the NCHC’s third commissioner in conference history, replacing Josh Fenton, who left for the same role with the Summit League.

Weems, who will officially start the role on July 6, comes to the conference after spending the last 10 years as the director of athletics at St. Cloud State.

“As both a participant in and observer to the growth of the NCHC during my time as director of athletics at St. Cloud State University, I am both grateful and excited to transition into this new role as the leader of the conference. The hockey community is tightly connected, and I look forward to upholding the strong tradition and innovative spirit that has defined the NCHC and its member institutions.” said Weems in a statement. “As we embark on our 10th year and continue to adjust to a changing NCAA landscape, we will remain a destination for student-athletes to pursue their dreams through competitive quality, a meaningful student-athlete experience, and a commitment to our campuses and communities.

“I want to thank the board of directors, the search committee, including board chair Andy Armacost and search co-chair Josh Berlo, current Summit League/former NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton, and my NCHC colleagues for their confidence. I also want to acknowledge my incredible appreciation and respect for my student-athletes, coaches, colleagues, and friends at St. Cloud State. It has truly been my honor and privilege to serve the university and lead Husky athletics.”

Weems is very familiar with the NCHC, having served as the chair of the NCHC athletic council this past season. She has been a member of the NCHC’s student-athlete well-being task force since it was formed in 2019, as well.

During her tenure at SCSU, the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team won three Penrose Cups, made its first two Division I men’s Frozen Fours in program history, and with her hire of head coach Brett Larson, the Huskies made their first NCAA championship game in 2021. Weems has been in her role at St. Cloud State since well before the conference began play in October of 2013 and has been involved in NCHC operations during all nine years of conference competition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather Weems as the next commissioner of the NCHC,” said Armacost, chair of the NCHC board, co-chair of the NCHC commissioner search, and president of the University of North Dakota, in a statement. “Her record of exceptional leadership and her vision for the future of the conference stood out to the members of the board. Heather will undoubtedly take the NCHC to new heights, building upon its success as the premier conference in college hockey.”

Throughout her career, Weems has served on and held various leadership and committee positions in the NCHC, WCHA and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). She brings a 23-year career in athletic administration to the NCHC, which started at a fellow NCHC member institution, Denver, in 1999. Following her time in Colorado and prior to arriving at St. Cloud State, Weems was a senior member of the athletic administration at Drake University.

“Heather will be an exceptional leader for the NCHC. She is a talented athletic director, has detailed knowledge of the league and will incorporate her passion for hockey to sustain and advance the NCHC as the model conference in college hockey. I am personally and professionally excited to work with her in this role,” said Berlo, co-chair of the NCHC commissioner search and director of intercollegiate athletics at Minnesota Duluth.

Weems earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Iowa, where she was a member of the varsity rowing team, garnering team MVP honors and earning academic all-Big Ten honors. She also holds a master’s degree in higher education from Denver.

“It has been an honor to work with Heather during my past four years at St. Cloud State University. She has been at the forefront of ensuring that our athletic coaches and campus recreation staff were able to provide the highest quality experiences for our students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, community and fans,” said St. Cloud State president Robbyn Wacker. “Her commitment to St. Cloud State has been remarkable and she has accomplished so much while here. I wish her the best of success in her new position, and I look forward to working with her in her new role to advance the success of the NCHC.”

Parker Executive Search facilitated the commissioner search process, while the NCHC’s search committee consisted of representatives from all eight member schools. Armacost and Berlo co-chaired the search committee, with the NCHC’s board of directors ultimately making the hire.

Weems and her husband, Bill O’Donnell, have four sons: Liam, Lukas, Lincoln and Landon.