Maine women’s hockey team adds former Hamline assistant, Ohio State, St. Cloud State player Wesloh as new assistant coach

Maine has announced the hiring of McKenna Wesloh as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Wesloh’s most recent experience includes a part-time assistant coaching role at Hamline and head coach responsibilities for the Monarchs U16 AAA team in Minnesota. She was also a volunteer coach for the Maple Grove High School girls team during the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to have McKenna on board; she knows the game, she will be an asset to our players and is eager to get going,” said Maine head coach Molly Engstrom. “There is a lot of energy around Maine athletics, and we believe she will be a great addition to the program.”

Wesloh’s coaching resume also includes over five years of coaching for OS Hockey and Section 7 for Minnesota Hockey, an affiliate of USA Hockey.

“I could not be more excited to join the Maine Black Bears this upcoming season,” said Wesloh. “Molly and Kirsti have done a great job of building this program, and I’m eager to be a part of it.”

On the ice, Wesloh has professional experience from her time with the ECDC Memmingen in Germany during the 2023-24 season. Prior to her professional stint, she played college hockey at Ohio State for one season before transferring to St. Cloud State. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Elective Studies from St. Cloud State in 2023.

Wesloh has also been active with USA Hockey, participating in various camps as a player and serving as an intern coach for summer development camps from 2020 to 2022.