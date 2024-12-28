SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Second half starts with Sacred Heart downing AIC, Providence, No. 17 Dartmouth winning at Ledyard Classic, Wisconsin, UConn getting wins at Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff, Princeton blanking Army West Point

Sacred Heart returned to work on Saturday afternoon and put together a business-like effort on the road at American International, beating the Yellow Jackets 4-1 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

The Pioneers led 1-0 after one and 2-0 after two, before finishing the job in the third period.

Felix Trudeau led the way with three points on a goal and two assists for SHU.

@Atlantic_Hockey's point leader adds to his tally with some insurance! That's 3 points on the day for Felix! pic.twitter.com/WWSdPLODsk — SHU Hockey (@SHUHockey) December 28, 2024

“I’m really proud of our effort tonight coming off the break,” said Sacred Heart coach C.J. Marottolo. “I thought our sticks were really good tonight defensively. I thought we got some timely goals. When we did have some breakdowns, our goalie (Ajeet Gundarah) played well and made the saves he had to make.”

Reid Pabich, Max Dorrington and Matthew Guerra also scored for the Pioneers and Dorrington and Guerra added assists for two-point games.

Gundarah finished with 27 saves in the victory.

For AIC, Brett Bamber scored and goalie Chase Clark made 34 saves.

“Overall, really proud against a really skilled AIC team that can push you back on your heels at different times in the game,” said Marottolo. “We’ll take the three points and get a little rest tomorrow, then get ready for a very tough Air Force team (at home Jan. 3-4).”

SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | POLL | PAIRWISE

No. 7 Providence 3, Northeastern 1

At the 35th annual Ledyard Classic at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H., Providence took a 3-1 win over Northeastern on the strength of 19 saves from goaltender Philip Svedebäck and three different goal scorers.

Great dish by Kivioja to Gamache and he buries it for his fifth of the season to restore the two-goal lead! pic.twitter.com/46mr2QhiPj — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 28, 2024

Will Elger, Tanner Adams and Graham Gamache scored the Friars’ goals.

Jack Williams netted the lone Huskies goal and Cameron Whitehead finished with 32 saves in goal.

No. 17 Dartmouth 5, Alaska Anchorage 4

In the nightcap of the Ledyard Classic’s opening day, Dartmouth scored two goals in the third period to defeat Alaska Anchorage 5-4.

Nikita Nikora, Cooper Flinton, Braiden Dorfman and Hayden Stavroff and Cam McDonald had the goals for Dartmouth, while Dimitry Kebreau, Jarred White, Ryan Johnson and Conor Cole scored for the Seawolves.

Dartmouth goalies Emmett Croteau and Roan Clarke combined to make 16 saves and Greg Orosz stopped 16 for Alaska Anchorage.

Wisconsin 8, Ferris State 0

From the Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin downed Ferris State 8-0 as Cody Laskosky, Ryland Mosley and Quinn Finley each ripped two goals with an assist.

Tommy Scarfone. Brick wall. 🧱 Third shutout in five games for the senior! pic.twitter.com/TCA6DO5Gx1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 29, 2024

Kyle Kukkonen added two goals and Owen Lindmark, Zack Schulz, Christian Fitzgerald and Gavin Morrissey chipped in two assists each to back Tommy Scarfone’s 23 saves in goal, his third shutout in five games.

Ferris State goalie Noah West made 51 saves.

UConn 4, Alaska 1

Also at the Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff, UConn got goals from four different players to take a 4-1 win over Alaska.

If at first you don't succeed…. Jake Percival follows the shot to give UConn the 3 goal lead ❄️🏒🚌 pic.twitter.com/eHgGmeS2Lp — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) December 28, 2024

Trey Scott, Jake Richard, Jake Percival and Ethan Whitcomb scored and Callum Tung made 27 saves between the pipes.

Chase Dafoe popped the lone goal for the Nanooks and goalie Nicholas Grabko turned aside 27 shots.

Princeton 1, Army West Point 0

Jake Manfre scored the game’s lone goal at 7:47 of the first period and Arthur Smith stopped all 24 shots fired his way as Princeton blanked Army West Point at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y.

Smith Stands Tall! Two huge stops for Arty and we're still in front, 1-0! pic.twitter.com/zheXtQitHJ — Princeton Men's Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 28, 2024

Black Knights goalie JJ Cataldo made 22 saves.

New Hampshire 7, Rensselaer 4

Cy LeClerc had a goal and three assists and Liam Devlin two goals and two assists as New Hampshire beat Rensselaer 7-4 from the Houston Fieldhouse in Troy, N.Y.

Robert Cronin went for a goal and an assist and Alex Gagne, Nikolai Jenson and Nick Ring added goals for the Wildcats, Ryan Conmy added a pair of assists and Jared Whale made 16 stops in goal.

For RPI, Jagger Tapper and William Gilson and Gustavs Ozolins each had a goal and an assist, Tyler Hotson scored, John Beaton tacked on two assists, and goalies Noah Giesbrecht and Jack Watson combined on a 37-save outing in goal.