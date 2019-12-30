North Dakota earns 44 first-place votes, stays No. 1 in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 44 first-place votes, North Dakota remains the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Cornell moves up to No. 2 with four first-place votes, while Minnesota State falls one place to No. 3 with the other two first-place nods.

Clarkson, Boston College and Ohio State stay No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Denver drops one place to No. 7, while Penn State, Massachusetts and Minnesota Duluth stay No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10, in that order.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 30, 2019

The rest of the top 20 is largely unchanged, save for Army West Point entering the rankings at No. 20.

In addition, nine other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.