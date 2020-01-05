Alaska’s Hope handed one-game suspension by WCHA for checking from behind penalty at Minnesota State

The WCHA announced Sunday a one-game suspension to Alaska senior forward Kylar Hope as a result of Hope’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind at the 19:18 mark of the first period in Alaska’s game Saturday, Jan. 4, at Minnesota State.

According to a news release, “upon review, the hit was delivered in a manner that warranted the suspension.”

Alaska’s next scheduled game is Friday, Jan. 10, at home against Lake Superior State. Hope is eligible to return for the Jan. 11 game against LSSU.