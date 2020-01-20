Cornell stays at top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll; North Dakota now No. 2, Minnesota State stays third

With 21 first-place votes this week, Cornell is the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota is No. 2 this week, picking up 13 first-place votes.

Cornell and UND tied atop the poll last week.

Third-ranked Minnesota State earns 16 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Just 11 voting points separate first from third, and just two votes separate first from second.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 20, 2020

Boston College moves up one spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with Denver, while Ohio State is up three to No. 6, Massachusetts is also up three to No. 7, Clarkson drops one to No. 8, Penn State falls three to No. 9, and Providence enters the top 10, moving up one spot in this week’s rankings.

In looking at rankings 11-20, Minnesota Duluth falls three notches to No. 11, while Quinnipiac is up three to No. 17 and Dartmouth enters the rankings at No. 20 this week.

In addition, 10 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.