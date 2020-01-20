Some point splits but no losses for top five teams: Weekend Review podcast Season 2 Episode 15

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the games of January 17 and 18, 2020.

In the NCHC, host Omaha picked up two league points in two ties with No. 4 Denver, No. 1 North Dakota captured five of six points at Miami despite leading for only 2:38 of the weekend, and St. Cloud swept visiting No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.

Big Ten action saw Michigan taking five of six points at No. 6 Penn State, while No. 18 Notre Dame’s difficulties continued at No. 9 Ohio State and No. 20 Michigan State split with Wisconsin.

Plus: No. 3 Minnesota State swept No. 15 Bowling Green, but needed OT on Saturday to do so, No. 5 Boston College had wins over No. 13 UMass Lowell and Boston University, Dartmouth reaches the 10-win mark with a weekend sweep, No. 1 Cornell gets a win and a tie hosting No. 17 Northern Michigan, and Canisius continues to climb the Atlantic Hockey standings by picking up five points at Sacred Heart.

