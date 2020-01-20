Weekend Wrap: January 20

(5) Ohio State at (1) Minnesota

On Friday, the game was tied at one after the first period thanks to goals form Sophie Jacques and Taylor Heise, but that’s as close as it would get as Ohio State took control of the game and pulled away in the second. Gabby Rosenthal scored twice in the middle frame and Rebecca Freiburger added a goal of her own to lead the Buckeyes to a 4-1 win. Emma Maltais had two assists in the win. On Saturday, the teams played outdoors in frigid conditions as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. Amy Potomak opened the scoring, putting Minnesota up 1-0 late in the first, but Jacques responded two minutes later to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at one. Emily Oden found the back of the net early in the second and that would be enough to give Minnesota the 2-1 win and a weekend split.

Connecticut vs (3) Northeastern

Chloe Aurard had a goal and an assist to lead Northeastern to a 4-0 win in the first game of the weekend. Kate Holmes, Aurard and Megan Carter each scored in the first period to put the game out of reach early and Alina Mueller’s power play goal in the third period iced the win. On Saturday, Veronika Pettey scored twice in less than four minutes in the first period to lead Northeastern to a 3-0 win and a weekend sweep. Aurard also scored and Jess Schryver had two assists in the win.

Dartmouth at (4) Cornell

Maddie Mills and Gillis Frechette each scored twice to lead Cornell to a win over Dartmouth. Catherine Trevors scored in the third period as Dartmouth tried to make a push, but they could not complete a comeback and Cornell earned a 5-1 win.

(9) Harvard at (4) Cornell

The Big Red dominated this game from start to finish. Izzy Daniel and Grace Graham each had two goals and an assist. Willow Slobodzian, Devon Facchinato and Paige Lewis each had three assists. Lindsay Browning made 15 saves to earn the shutout.

St. Lawrence vs (7) Clarkson

In game one, Anna Segedi scored early to put St. Lawrence up 1-0, but Tia Stoddard responded before halfway through the period to tie it up for Clarkson. Elizabeth Giguere’s second-period goal would prove to be the game winner as Clarkson took the first game of the weekend 2-1. On Saturday, Jacquie Diffley’s goal midway through the first as all it took for St. Lawrence to earn the win and a weekend split.

Holy Cross vs (8) Boston University

Mackenna Parker’s goal midway through the first period had the Terriers up 1-0 through one. In the second, Deziray de Sousa doubled the lead, but Holy Cross’ Victoria Young responded less than a minute later to make it 2-1. Parker scored her second less than a minute after that to double the lead again and de Sousa scored again before the end of the second to help BU to a 4-1 win. On Saturday, Boston University took control early and did not relinquish it. Sammy Davis scored twice. Courtney Correia and Emma Wutrich each had a goal to put BU up 4-0. Kailey Langefels scored for Holy Cross early in the third, but the Crusaders couldn’t mount a comeback. The Terriers won 4-1 and took a weekend sweep.

(9) Harvard at Colgate

A goal from Kat Hughes had Harvard up 1-0 after the first period. Colgate responded with a goal from Darcie Lappan to tie it up 1-1 after two periods. The Raiders broke it open in the third. Malia Schneider scored just :31 in and Lappan made it 3-1 a minute later. Harvard’s Kristi Della Rovere to cut the lead to one, but Maggie MacEachern made it 4-2 and Sammy Smigliani scored late to ensure a 5-2 Colgate win.

Bemidji State at (10) Minnesota Duluth

Aston Bell scored :25 into the game on Friday and that would prove to be the game winner. Anna Klein, Taylor Anderson and Gabbie Hughes also scored in UMD’s 4-0 win. On Saturday, Bemidji State scored first with a power play goal from Paige Beebe. UMD responded with an extra attacker goal of their own from Kylie Hanley to tie it at one at the first period break. Ryleigh Houston and Bell scored in the second period to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead, but Jacqueline Kaasa’s goal with 1:10 left in the frame closed the gap again to make it 3-2 heading into the third. Sydney Brodt scored midway through the third to ensure a 4-2 win and weekend sweep for Minnesota Duluth.