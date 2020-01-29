American International assistant coach Wiedler promoted to associate head coach

American International has promoted Stephen Wiedler from assistant coach to associate head coach.

“Steve has done an amazing job here at AIC and his promotion to associate head coach is well-deserved and earned,” said AIC head coach Eric Lang. “He has been loyal, dedicated, and puts our student-athletes first,” Lang said. “He has been entrusted with all aspects of our program, and his attention to detail, along with maintaining high standards for our team, has bolstered our program significantly.

Our players and program have benefitted tremendously, mainly because he is so dedicated.”

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” added Wiedler. “Being a part of the growth and development of our hockey program has been very exciting over the last five seasons. I’m lucky to go to the rink every day with such a first-class group of players and coaching staff.”

Off the ice, Wiedler serves as the team’s recruiting coordinator, while on the ice, he works closely with the defense, operating all aspects of the team’s blue line, including the penalty kill.