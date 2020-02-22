WCHA issues one-game suspension to Bowling Green’s Dalton for stick infraction non-call against Ferris State

The WCHA has announced a one-game suspension to Bowling Green senior defenseman Jacob Dalton.

The suspension is a result of a stick infraction by Dalton at 18:52 of the third period in Bowling Green’s home game on Friday, Feb. 21 against Ferris State.

No penalty was called on the play but upon further review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension, according to a WCHA news release.

Bowling Green’s next scheduled game is tonight, Saturday, Feb. 22, against Ferris State. Dalton is eligible to return for the Falcons’ Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 road game at Alabama Huntsville.