Norwich’s Conway earns third consecutive NEHC women’s hockey Player of the Year honor

The NEHC women’s division has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners, All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams.

All honors were selected by the league’s nine head coaches.

Norwich’s Amanda Conway has earned her third straight NEHC Player of the Year honor after leading the league in scoring with 36 points on 22 goals and 14 assists as a senior. Her 46 overall points (25 goals, 21 assists) lead all of NCAA Division III in scoring.

Conway’s win marks the first time in league history that a student-athlete has been honored as the league’s Player of the Year three times. Conway also earned the NEHC Rookie of the Year award in 2017.

Conway’s teammate Ann-Frederique Guay is NEHC Rookie of the Year after leading the conference in freshman scoring with 20 points on 12 goals and eight assists. Overall, she has notched 24 points on 14 goals and 10 assists on the year.

UMass Boston’s Caty Flagg has earned NEHC Goaltender of the Year accolades after an incredible senior campaign, leading the NEHC in minutes played (944:37), GAA (1.78) and save percentage (.940). Her five overall shutouts this season are tied for fourth-most nationally.

Mike Venezia of Castleton was named NEHC Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding the Spartans to a 10-4-2 conference record and the No. 2 seed in the NEHC postseason.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Katie Leffler, UMass Boston

Forward: Amanda Conway, Norwich

Forward: Sophie McGovern, Norwich

Defense: Adelaide Budington, UMass Boston

Defense: Samantha Benoit, Norwich

Goaltender: Caty Flagg, UMass Boston

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Courtney Gauthier, Castleton

Forward: Hannah Tracy, Johnson & Wales

Forward: Maddy Burton, Suffolk

Defense: Morgan Tefft, Norwich

Defense: Sydney Linnick, Plymouth State

Goaltender: Alexis Kalm, Castleton

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Alexis Fagan, Plymouth State

Forward: Caitlin Connor, Plymouth State

Forward: Shana Cote, Suffolk

Defense: Casey Traill, Castleton

Defense: Kayla Goleniak, Norwich

Goaltender: Alexa Berg, Norwich

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Koryn Russell, Johnson & Wales

Forward: Ann-Frederique Guay, Norwich

Forward: Ingrid Holstad-Berge, Norwich

Defense: Adelaide Budington, UMass Boston

Defense: Molly Flanagan, Norwich

Goaltender: Julia McLellan, Suffolk