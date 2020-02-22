Norwich’s Conway earns third consecutive NEHC women’s hockey Player of the Year honor

The NEHC women’s division has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners, All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams.
All honors were selected by the league’s nine head coaches.
Norwich’s Amanda Conway has earned her third straight NEHC Player of the Year honor after leading the league in scoring with 36 points on 22 goals and 14 assists as a senior. Her 46 overall points (25 goals, 21 assists) lead all of NCAA Division III in scoring.
Conway’s win marks the first time in league history that a student-athlete has been honored as the league’s Player of the Year three times. Conway also earned the NEHC Rookie of the Year award in 2017.
Conway’s teammate Ann-Frederique Guay is NEHC Rookie of the Year after leading the conference in freshman scoring with 20 points on 12 goals and eight assists. Overall, she has notched 24 points on 14 goals and 10 assists on the year.
UMass Boston’s Caty Flagg has earned NEHC Goaltender of the Year accolades after an incredible senior campaign, leading the NEHC in minutes played (944:37), GAA (1.78) and save percentage (.940). Her five overall shutouts this season are tied for fourth-most nationally.
Mike Venezia of Castleton was named NEHC Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding the Spartans to a 10-4-2 conference record and the No. 2 seed in the NEHC postseason.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Katie Leffler, UMass Boston
Forward: Amanda Conway, Norwich
Forward: Sophie McGovern, Norwich
Defense: Adelaide Budington, UMass Boston
Defense: Samantha Benoit, Norwich
Goaltender: Caty Flagg, UMass Boston
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Courtney Gauthier, Castleton
Forward: Hannah Tracy, Johnson & Wales
Forward: Maddy Burton, Suffolk
Defense: Morgan Tefft, Norwich
Defense: Sydney Linnick, Plymouth State
Goaltender: Alexis Kalm, Castleton
THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Alexis Fagan, Plymouth State
Forward: Caitlin Connor, Plymouth State
Forward: Shana Cote, Suffolk
Defense: Casey Traill, Castleton
Defense: Kayla Goleniak, Norwich
Goaltender: Alexa Berg, Norwich
ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Forward: Koryn Russell, Johnson & Wales
Forward: Ann-Frederique Guay, Norwich
Forward: Ingrid Holstad-Berge, Norwich
Defense: Adelaide Budington, UMass Boston
Defense: Molly Flanagan, Norwich
Goaltender: Julia McLellan, Suffolk