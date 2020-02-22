Norwich goalie Aubrun tabbed NEHC Hockey player, goaltender of the year; Castleton’s Moise top rookie, Norwich’s Ellsworth top coach

The NEHC has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners, All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams.
All honors were selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.
Norwich senior Tom Aubrun earned back-to-back recognition as both NEHC Player and Goaltender of the Year, leading the conference in GAA (0.76), save percentage (.967) and winning percentage (.912). His ten overall shutouts are the most in the country while his overall save percentage (.963) and GAA (0.87) also lead the nation.
Castleton’s Calvin Moise is the NEHC Rookie of the Year after posting 15 points on six goals and nine assists. His 15 points led the way in NEHC scoring amongst fellow freshmen.
Cam Ellsworth was voted NEHC Coach of the Year after guiding Norwich to a 16-1-1 conference record in only his second season at the helm of the program.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Carlos Fornaris, New England College
Forward: Nikita Pintusov, New England College
Forward: Felix Brassard, Norwich
Defense: Gabriel Chicoine, Norwich
Defense: Nick Albano, UMass Boston
Goaltender: Tom Aubrun, Norwich
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Ryan Black, Babson
Forward: Mike Egan, Babson
Forward: Nick Rosa, Babson
Defense: Mike Faulkner, Hobart
Defense: Austin Rook, Skidmore
Goaltender: Bradley Arvanitis, Babson
THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Zach Sternbach, Hobart
Forward: Lawson MacDougall, Hobart
Forward: Coby Downs, Norwich
Defense: Ryan McDougall, Babson
Defense: Troy Taylor, Castleton
Goaltender: Brandon Kasel, Skidmore
ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Forward: Andrew Holland, Babson
Forward: Calvin Moise, Castleton
Forward: Jhuwon Davis, New England College
Defense: Joe Petruzzella, UMass Boston
Defense: David Poirier, Skidmore
Goaltender: Brandon Collett, Castleton