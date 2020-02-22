Norwich goalie Aubrun tabbed NEHC Hockey player, goaltender of the year; Castleton’s Moise top rookie, Norwich’s Ellsworth top coach

The NEHC has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners, All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams.

All honors were selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Norwich senior Tom Aubrun earned back-to-back recognition as both NEHC Player and Goaltender of the Year, leading the conference in GAA (0.76), save percentage (.967) and winning percentage (.912). His ten overall shutouts are the most in the country while his overall save percentage (.963) and GAA (0.87) also lead the nation.

Castleton’s Calvin Moise is the NEHC Rookie of the Year after posting 15 points on six goals and nine assists. His 15 points led the way in NEHC scoring amongst fellow freshmen.

Cam Ellsworth was voted NEHC Coach of the Year after guiding Norwich to a 16-1-1 conference record in only his second season at the helm of the program.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Carlos Fornaris, New England College

Forward: Nikita Pintusov, New England College

Forward: Felix Brassard, Norwich

Defense: Gabriel Chicoine, Norwich

Defense: Nick Albano, UMass Boston

Goaltender: Tom Aubrun, Norwich

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Ryan Black, Babson

Forward: Mike Egan, Babson

Forward: Nick Rosa, Babson

Defense: Mike Faulkner, Hobart

Defense: Austin Rook, Skidmore

Goaltender: Bradley Arvanitis, Babson

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Zach Sternbach, Hobart

Forward: Lawson MacDougall, Hobart

Forward: Coby Downs, Norwich

Defense: Ryan McDougall, Babson

Defense: Troy Taylor, Castleton

Goaltender: Brandon Kasel, Skidmore

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Andrew Holland, Babson

Forward: Calvin Moise, Castleton

Forward: Jhuwon Davis, New England College

Defense: Joe Petruzzella, UMass Boston

Defense: David Poirier, Skidmore

Goaltender: Brandon Collett, Castleton