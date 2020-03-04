Trinity’s Gammill takes NESCAC Player of the Year award, Williams’ Ruschil, Kangas top goalie, coach

The NESCAC has announced its major award winners and All-NESCAC Teams for the 2019-20 season.

Trinity senior forward Barclay Gammill is the 2020 NESCAC Player of the Year, as voted by the league’s coaches.

Gammill leads the NESCAC in scoring with 33 points on 18 goals and 15 assists. In 25 games for the Bantams, he has a league-high 12 points on the power play (6-6-12) to fuel the top scoring offense in the league (3.64 gpg).

Williams goaltender Evan Ruschil is the NESCAC Rookie of the Year, the fourth goalie to be named NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Ruschil has played over 840 minutes in net for the Ephs and owns a record of 10-4-0. Ruschil ranks second in the NESCAC in save percentage (.937) and the Ephs are second in the NESCAC in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 2.12 goals per game.

Williams’ Bill Kangas has been selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year by his peers. It the third time he has been honored in his 30-year career at the helm of the Ephs. He also earned the award in 2006 and 2016. Kangas guided the Ephs to the top seed in the NESCAC championship with a 13-5-0 conference record and 17-7-1 overall mark.

All-NESCAC First Team

G: Tedy Loughborough, Trinity, Sr.

D: Michael Grande, Trinity, Jr.

D: Jack McCool, Williams, Jr.

F: Barclay Gammill, Trinity, Sr.

F: Walker Harris, Wesleyan, Sr.

F: Lucas Michaud, Trinity, So.

All-NESCAC Second Team

G: Tim Sestak, Wesleyan, Sr.

D: Brendan Dawson, Middlebury, Sr.

D: Liam Feeney, Trinity, Sr.

F: Niko Karamanis, Williams, So.

F: Owen Powers, Middlebury, Sr.

F: Nick Ursitti, Hamilton, Sr.