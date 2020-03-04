Utica dominates UCHC All-Conference Teams, major awards for 2019-20 season

The UCHC has announced announce its 2019-20 men’s All-Conference Teams and major award winners.

The award winners were selected through a thorough survey of the league’s 10 head coaches.

For a second straight season, the conference will have men’s Co-Players of the Year. Wilkes’ Donald Flynn and Utica’s Conor Landrigan will share the top spot this season.

Flynn has 27 goals and 24 assists for 51 points. He is just the second UCHC skater to hit 50 points in a single campaign. Flynn is the nation’s leading goal scorer with 27, and is second in the nation in points per game at 2.04. His 14 goals in conference play lead the UCHC.

In just 20 games, Landrigan had 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points, and is averaging 1.90 points per game across all of his games played this season. He led the conference in points per game during UCHC play this season at 2.00. While skating in 14 of his team’s 18 conference games, Landrigan had eight goals and 20 assists.

Nazareth’s Michael Tilford earns his first conference Goaltender of the Year nod as a senior after backstopping the Golden Flyers into a tie for the school single-season wins record and leading his team into the UCHC semifinals. He had a record of 8-7-2 for the second winningest single season by a Naz goaltender. In UCHC play, he was 6-4-1 and led the UCHC in conference save percentage at .938.

Utica’s Brandon Osmundson was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year and currently sits as the nation’s leading rookie scorer on a per game basis at 1.48 points per game. That figure also sits 11th nationally among all skaters. He has 40 points this season on 12 goals and 28 assists.

Utica’s Daniel Fritz was selected as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the nation’s defensemen in points per game at an average of 1.41 per contest. He has 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points.

Utica head coach Gary Heenan was named the Conference’s Coach of the Year by his peers. Heenan has led the Pioneers to the best regular season in their 19-year history. He has piloted the team to a current record of 23-2-2 and a 15-2-1 record in conference play that won the UCHC regular season title for a third straight year. The team has set a school record for wins heading into this weekend’s UCHC championship series. Utica is in the conference finals for a fifth consecutive season.

First Team All-UCHC

Forward: Connor Powell, Elmira

Forward: Donald Flynn, Wilkes

Forward: Conor Landrigan, Utica

Defense: Daniel Fritz, Utica

Defense: Michael Gurska, Wilkes

Goaltender: Michael Tilford, Nazareth

Second Team All-UCHC

Forward: Brandon Osmundson, Utica

Forward: Nick Ford, Elmira

Forward: Nick Fea, Wilkes

Defense: Christian Lloyd, Elmira

Defense: Aaron Murray, Stevenson

Goaltender: Gianluca Baggetta, Utica

UCHC All-Rookie Team

Forward: Brandon Osmundson, Utica

Forward: Austin Master, Stevenson

Forward: Tommy Cahill, King’s

Defense: Jacob Cuffley, Utica

Defense: Ziki Mroz, Lebanon Valley

Goaltender: Ryan Kenny, Stevenson