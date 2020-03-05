Roque continues 2020 honors as Wisconsin senior tabbed WCHA women’s Player of the Year

The women’s WCHA announced Thursday that Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque is the 2019-20 WCHA Player of the Year.

Roque, who was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, was chosen for the top overall honor by league head coaches and assistant coaches from among a group of candidates that included WCHA Defensive Player of the Year Jincy Dunne (Ohio State), WCHA Goaltender of the Year Sydney Scobee (Minnesota) and WCHA Rookie of the Year Madeline Wethington (Minnesota).

“I extend my congratulations to Abby Roque on her selection as our 2019-20 WCHA Player of the Year,” WCHA commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. “Abby has had a phenomenal season on the ice. Our league is home to many of the best collegiate women’s hockey players, which makes this award all the more impressive. It is well-deserved recognition for Abby.”

A top three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, Roque potted 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points in league play in 2019-20. She ranks seventh nationally in scoring with 57 points on 25 goals and 32 helpers in 34 total games.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., native boasts the most faceoff wins of any player in the NCAA at 494 and the second-best faceoff win percentage at 66.3. She headlines a Badgers offense that leads the nation in scoring as well as the best power-play unit, and has tallied five game-winning goals for second-ranked Wisconsin. On the man advantage, Roque has scored a league-leading eight goals and added nine assists for 17 power-play points.

Roque enters this weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff in ninth place on Wisconsin’s career scoring list with her 169 points. Additionally, her 114 career assists see her sitting in seventh in the Badger record books after she became the eighth Badger to reach the century mark earlier this season.