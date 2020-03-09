WCHA suspends Northern Michigan’s Loughran, who will miss Wildcats’ first D-I game of ’20-21 season

The WCHA has announced a one-game suspension for Northern Michigan sophomore forward Griffin Loughran.

The suspension is a result of a stick infraction by Loughran at 19:59 of the second overtime in Northern Michigan’s home playoff from Saturday, March 7, against Michigan Tech.

Upon further review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Northern Michigan has completed its 2019-20 schedule. As a result, Loughran will sit out the Wildcats’ first NCAA Division I game of the 2020-21 season and will then be eligible to return for NMU’s second game of the 2020-21 season.