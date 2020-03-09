Cornell remains top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 40 first-place votes

With 40 first-place votes this week, Cornell is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota State, up one to No. 2 this week, picked up five first-place votes, while No. 3 North Dakota, down one, garnered the other five first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Minnesota Duluth is up one to No. 4, swapping places with Boston College this week.

Denver remains No. 6, as does Clarkson at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Massachusetts at No. 9.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 9, 2020

Ohio State rounds out the top 10 up one notch from No. 11 last week.

Just one change in rankings 11-20 as Michigan enters the poll once again, sitting 17th this week.

In addition, eight other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.