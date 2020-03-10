NCHC issues one-game suspension to Western Michigan’s Kingston for charging penalty against Miami

The NCHC announced Tuesday that it has issued a one-game suspension to Western Michigan sophomore forward Rhett Kingston, stemming from an illegal hit during the Broncos’ regular-season finale against Miami on March 7 at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

During Saturday night’s game, Kingston was assessed a major penalty for charging and given a game misconduct penalty at 15:15 of the first period.

Kingston will be required to serve the one-game suspension during WMU’s NCHC quarterfinal series opener against St. Cloud State this Friday night in Kalamazoo. He is eligible to return for Game 2 of the best-of-three series with the Huskies on Saturday.