Coronavirus outbreak has Ivy League banning fans from Cornell men’s, women’s playoff games this weekend at Lynah Rink

According to the Cornell Sun, Big Red home playoff hockey games this weekend at Lynah Rink will be played without fans due to Ivy League restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rensselaer had previously gone with the “no spectators” decision earlier this week.

In a statement, the Ivy League said that it was cancelling its women’s and men’s basketball tournaments and implementing “highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events.”

“Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision,” Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said.

The Cornell women will play Mercyhurst in an NCAA tournament game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The men’s team is hosting a best-of-three ECAC Hockey playoff series against Princeton Friday through Sunday, with Sunday’s game if necessary.